Kernels Notch Twelve Hits, Beat South Bend 8-1

South Bend, IN - A two-run fifth frame, followed by a four-run sixth, blew the game open in the middle innings as the Kernels slugged their way to an 8-1 victory over South Bend Thursday night.

The scoring started early, and it started early for both teams. In the top of the first, Cedar Rapids ripped four singles, the fourth off the bat of Jose Salas, drove home Ben Ross to put Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0.

In the home half of the inning, South Bend got that run right back. After Scott Mckeon singled and stole second, Fabian Pertuz drove him in with a two-out single to even up the game 1-1.

That run in the bottom of the first would be the only one allowed by Kernels pitching tonight. Starter Orlando Rodriguez picked up his team-best third win of the season, going a season-high five innings, allowing that one run which was unearned, with six strikeouts and no walks. John Stankiewicz, who was the first out of the bullpen behind Rodriguez, had his best outing of the season as well, throwing back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in both of his two frames out of the bullpen. Then, Matthew Swain slammed the door, not allowing a run in the final two innings.

While the pitching staff was shutting the Cubs' offense down, the Kernels' bats took the lead for the second and final time in the top of the fifth. Ernie Yake singled to begin the inning, and after two outs, Noah Cardenas took ball four. With runners on first and second and two outs, Kala'i Rosario singled to right, scoring Yake, and when Cardenas attempted to go from first to third, the ball was thrown away, allowing Cardenas to score to make the game 3-1.

After a groundout in the sixth inning, Jeferson Morales took ball four and stole second base getting in scoring position with one out. The next batter, Keoni Cavaco, doubled to left field, scoring Morales from second. Yake then tripled to score Cavaco and scored on a Ben Ross RBI single. Ross came around when Noah Cardenas doubled to left center to make the game 7-1.

The Kernels added to the lead in the top of the eighth when Kala'i Rosario dropped in his third hit of the game to make it 8-1, the tally which would be the final.

The victory is the second in a row for Cedar Rapids, who improves to 11-12 on the season, while South Bend falls to 14-10. The two sides go at it again in game four of the six-game series tomorrow night, with Marco Raya getting the start for the Kernels against South Bend's Kohl Franklin.

