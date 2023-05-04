Kernels Notch Twelve Hits, Beat South Bend 8-1
May 4, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
South Bend, IN - A two-run fifth frame, followed by a four-run sixth, blew the game open in the middle innings as the Kernels slugged their way to an 8-1 victory over South Bend Thursday night.
The scoring started early, and it started early for both teams. In the top of the first, Cedar Rapids ripped four singles, the fourth off the bat of Jose Salas, drove home Ben Ross to put Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0.
In the home half of the inning, South Bend got that run right back. After Scott Mckeon singled and stole second, Fabian Pertuz drove him in with a two-out single to even up the game 1-1.
That run in the bottom of the first would be the only one allowed by Kernels pitching tonight. Starter Orlando Rodriguez picked up his team-best third win of the season, going a season-high five innings, allowing that one run which was unearned, with six strikeouts and no walks. John Stankiewicz, who was the first out of the bullpen behind Rodriguez, had his best outing of the season as well, throwing back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in both of his two frames out of the bullpen. Then, Matthew Swain slammed the door, not allowing a run in the final two innings.
While the pitching staff was shutting the Cubs' offense down, the Kernels' bats took the lead for the second and final time in the top of the fifth. Ernie Yake singled to begin the inning, and after two outs, Noah Cardenas took ball four. With runners on first and second and two outs, Kala'i Rosario singled to right, scoring Yake, and when Cardenas attempted to go from first to third, the ball was thrown away, allowing Cardenas to score to make the game 3-1.
After a groundout in the sixth inning, Jeferson Morales took ball four and stole second base getting in scoring position with one out. The next batter, Keoni Cavaco, doubled to left field, scoring Morales from second. Yake then tripled to score Cavaco and scored on a Ben Ross RBI single. Ross came around when Noah Cardenas doubled to left center to make the game 7-1.
The Kernels added to the lead in the top of the eighth when Kala'i Rosario dropped in his third hit of the game to make it 8-1, the tally which would be the final.
The victory is the second in a row for Cedar Rapids, who improves to 11-12 on the season, while South Bend falls to 14-10. The two sides go at it again in game four of the six-game series tomorrow night, with Marco Raya getting the start for the Kernels against South Bend's Kohl Franklin.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 4, 2023
- Kernels Notch Twelve Hits, Beat South Bend 8-1 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Moreno, Murr Help 'Caps to 4-3 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Chiefs Hold off Late Wisconsin Rally to Secure Third Straight - Peoria Chiefs
- Slow Start Costs Wisconsin Again - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Lugnuts Walk Off to Split Doubleheader - Lansing Lugnuts
- Kernels' Offense Pops as Cubs Fall 8-1 - South Bend Cubs
- Sky Carp Comeback Falls Just Short - Beloit Sky Carp
- Ibarra Hits Two Home Runs as Dragons Split Doubleheader in Lansing - Dayton Dragons
- Loons Strand 12 River Bandits, Pilarski Notches Eighth Save - Great Lakes Loons
- Doubleheader Split at Lake County - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Game Information: May 4 at Lake County Captains - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Blake Dunn Wins Midwest League Player of the Month Award - Dayton Dragons
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 9-14 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Colts Defensive Tackle Grover Stewart Coming to Game at Parkview Field on May 25 - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (4:35 PM DH at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Kernels Notch Twelve Hits, Beat South Bend 8-1
- Kernels Score Six in the Ninth, Knock off South Bend, 9-5
- Cubs Walk-Off Kernels, Take Series Opener 4-3 in 11 Innings
- Whitecaps Explode for 13 Runs, Take Series Finale 13-1
- Whitecaps Blank Kernels, Take Game Five of the Series, 4-0