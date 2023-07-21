Skid Snapped

July 21, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars and Jackalopes played their third of six games at Melaleuca Field on Thursday evening.

Daniel Silva was on the bump for Idaho Falls, while Trey Morrill got the start for Grand Junction.

The Chukars scored first in this game putting up a four-spot in both the second and third innings. Between both innings combined, Idaho Falls sent 19 batters to the plate. It started with Tyler Wyatt's RBI double, which was later followed by RBI knocks from Eduardo Acosta and Michael Kohn. In the third inning, the RBI's came from Robb Paller and Michael Kohn again.

Grand Junction did have an answer however, and made this contest a game again in the fifth inning, when they scored six runs on four hits, sending nine batters to the plate.

The Chukars responded with one of their own in the 5th, when Eduardo Acosta hit an RBI-triple that he scored on because of a throwing error by Grand Junction's shortstop. The little league home run put Idaho Falls on top 9-6 at the end of five innings. Grand Junction tallied one more in the next half frame on an RBI double from Andrew Meggs.

Idaho Falls tallied one more onto their line in the bottom of the eighth thanks to Hunter Hudson's RBI double.

The scoring would stop until the top of the ninth, when Grand Junction forced Chukars fans to bite their nails. With Brian Williams coming in to attempt a save, Grand Junction scored two runs on a triple from Jaylen Hubbard, and a single from Ron Washington Jr. But Williams struck out Ethan Smith to pick up his fourth save of the season.

Dusty Baird pitched two great innings in his first outing out of the bullpen on Thursday. He allowed three total hits, but no runs or walks, and he struck out three in the process.

Michael Kohn also played a great game, going 2-5 with a double and three RBI's. The Chukars picked up their first win of the second half, and snapped a season-long nine game losing streak while doing it.

The Chukars will look to continue their momentum on Friday Evening, taking on the Jackalopes once again. Gates open at 6:00, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.

