White Breaks Strikeout Record as Glacier Gallups Past Mustangs for Another Win

July 21, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Glacier Range Riders News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (33-16) blew past the Billings Mustangs (20-31) by a score of 9-1 Thursday night at Glacier Bank Park. It was a crisp bludgeoning that included a record number of strikeouts by Jack White who had 11 K's over his seven innings of work and he picked up his first professional win. The Range Riders also blasted four home runs and scored in each of the first six innings.

The scoring started in the first with Dean Miller scoring Gabe Howell on an RBI groundout, which was followed up by a solo blast from Crews Taylor to make it 2-0. Ben Fitzgerald scored on a wild pitch in the second before Kingston Liniak hit a sac fly in the third. The final three scoring plays for the Range Riders were home runs as Gabe Howell had two two-run homers to get his home run total up to 11 on the year. Dean Miller also tied Brody Wofford for the most home runs in a Glacier Range Rider career with a 458 foot blast that came 111 MPH off the bat.

White was electric on the mound from the start. The southpaw easily had his best start of his professional career as he was firing on all cylinders for seven innings, allowing four hits, no runs, and striking out 11. Those 11 strikeouts break a dual record held by Noah Barros (who did it twice) and Rob Hamby, who each had nine strikeouts in a game. White also picked up the first win of his professional career. Joe Kinsky pitched one inning with a strikeout, while Roy Robles blanked the Mustangs in the final frame to send the fans home happy.

Glacier officially finishes a nine-game homestand with an 8-1 record and continue to be dominant on the season and especially at home in Glacier Bank Park. The Riders will head to Billings for three games starting Friday night at 6:35 PM, before starting a pivotal six-game home series against Missoula next Tuesday. Make sure you get your tickets at GoRangeRiders.com.

