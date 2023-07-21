21-Hit Explosion Leads PaddleHeads to Win Over Raptors

MISSOULA, MT- After seeing 'knockout' rounds in the first 2 games of this series, action on Thursday would finally end in regulation in game 3 between the Ogden Raptors, and Missoula PaddleHeads. The Missoula attack saw success in single innings over the course of the first 2 games of the series but failed to put runs on the board consistently. Things would play out much differently for the offense on this night as seemingly every batter would have a hand in the effort. Backed up by a fabulous effort by starting pitcher Dawson Day, Missoula would leave nothing to doubt.

The PaddleHeads would put runs on the board in each of the final 4 innings of the game to stretch the lead to double digits coming down the stretch. The offense would tally 21 hits when it was all said and done. Each batter in the order collected at least 1 hit on the night. Day would do more than hold up his end of the bargain on the flipside in 6 scoreless frames on the mound. The end result would be a convincing 13-3 win for the PaddleHeads as Missoula claimed its third win in the series against the Raptors.

