Ogden Offense Rolls Raptors Past PaddleHeads Friday

July 21, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- Game 4 of this 6-game slate featuring the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Ogden Raptors saw the home team get off to a great start in the 1st inning. Behind a 4-run rally, Missoula would be off and running it would seem after a blowout victory a night prior. This surely put pressure on the visitors sitting in the 1st base dugout having suffered losses the 3 previous night. The 1st half champions from the Southern Division would prove to be up to the challenge thanks to a huge offensive run.

Ogden would quickly erase Missoula's early lead, scoring 7 runs in the first 3 innings of action. This would only be the beginning for the Raptors attack who would go on to tally runs in innings 2 through 7. This effort ensured that Missoula would never lead after the first rolling to a comfortable 15-7 win to earn their first win of this series.

