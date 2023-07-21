A Front-To-Back 7-1 Win Over Glacier

Daniel Vitriago's quality start and Gabe Wurtz's three-hit, four-RBI night headline a 7-1 win over the Range Riders Friday evening.

The six-run difference is the largest win the Mustangs have had over the Range Riders this year, and it marks the second time in four games the Mustangs beat Glacier by five or more runs. Billings has now defeated the Range Riders four times this year.

Wurtz kicked it off in the first on a first-pitch swinging 430 foot home run over the left field wall in the bottom of the 1st.

Meanwhile, Daniel Vitriago struck out four of his first six batters he saw, sending them all down in order. Vitriago escaped a jam in the top of the third, after surrendering a leadoff single to Christian Kirtley and Mason Dinesen. Vitriago also beamed the next batter Sam Linscott on a back-foot slider to load the bases with nobody out.

Fortunately, Vitriago popped out Gabe Howell, and Jackson Raper smoked a ball into the glove of Billings first-baseman Alejandro Figuerdo, who snapped a throw to the shortstop Emmannuel Sanchez covering the bag to retire the side without giving up a run.

Mustangs added on in the third, as Taylor Lomack hit a one-out single, stole second, and Wurtz hit him home on a weak blooper the opposite way into right-field to go up 2-0.

Glacier left-fielder Christian Kirtley led off the fifth with a home run to cut the lead in half. Vitriago retired the next three batters in order, including his fifth of six strikeouts.

Billings sensed the momentum shifting and answered promptly with a lead-off single by Sanchez, and Bryce Donovan's first triple of the year as he laid down the best bunt of the year down the third base line that Jackson Raper let roll for a base hit. Lomack followed with a sacrifice fly to center to score Sanchez to go back up by two runs. Connor Denning singled to extend his hitting streak to six games, and Wurtz knocked in both Donovan and Denning on a double - part of Wurtz's sixth three-hit night and his first four-RBI game.

With a 5-1 lead into the sixth, Vitriago retired the next three in order, which set up for a Brady West one out single in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Donovan smoked a line drive into the right-center field gap for his first triple of the year. It's also his seventh multi-hit game of the season. Lomack followed the act with his first triple to give him his 13th multi-hit game of the year and a 7-1 Mustang lead.

Right-hander Trevor Jackson would work the next three innings scoreless while picking up three strikeouts as the Mustangs even up their record at 2-2 in the second half.

The game also marked the quickest of the year at one-hour and 52-minutes, and the third sell out crowd in a row for the Mustangs at home.

Billings will try to take an advantage over the Range Riders in this six-game stretch Saturday evening. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

