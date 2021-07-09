Sixers Win Season-Best Fourth Straight as Yon, Martinez Homer

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino downed the Visalia Rawhide 7-3 at San Manuel Stadium on Thursday and ran their win-streak to a season-best four games. Inland Empire got back to .500 at 28-28 and sent the Rawhide to its 11th consecutive defeat.

Visalia (13-44) took a lead against Sixers' starter Jose Salvador (4-2) in the top of the first when AJ Vukovich smashed a solo homer to left, his ninth, making it 1-0. Inland Empire answered immediately in the home half when D'Shawn Knowles sizzled a triple to right to open the frame and scored on Caleb Scires' RBI ground out tying the game. The San Bernardino club took the lead in the second when Edwin Yon tagged an Adrian Del Moral (0-3) offer out to left for his fifth dinger of the year and a 2-1 lead. Julio De La Cruz made it 3-1 later in the second with a RBI single. Braxton Martinez made it 4-1 in the third when he drilled a solo shot to dead center, his eighth of the season. The 66ers led 4-2 into the fifth and tacked on two runs when Braxton Martinez' fly to center fell for a double and he eventually scored when Yon reached on a RBI fielder's choice. Yon was then wild pitched to second, third and home making it 6-2. Neyfy Castillo cut the lead to 6-3 in the sixth when he launched a solo shot to center, his 11th of the year for Visalia. Salvador went 6.0IP in a win allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits with seven Ks and no walks. Inland Empire took a 7-3 advantage in the sixth when D'Shawn Knowles walked and moved to third on Scires' base hit; he then came home on Rawhide reliever Bobby Ay's wild pitch, one of six issued by Visalia on the night. Jhoshua Alcantara gave the Sixers two shutotu innings with four strikeouts and Jerryell Rivera finished off the ninth with a scoreless frame to lock the game down. Scires, Martinez and De La Cruz each had two-hit games, De La Cruz stole his first base of the season.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

