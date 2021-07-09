9-0 Shutout Ends Nuts Ten-Game Winning Streak

Modesto, CA - For the first time since July 19th, 2019, the Modesto Nuts offense was shutout in a 9-0 loss to the Stockton Ports on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.

The loss ends the Modesto Nuts (34-23) ten-game winning streak.

The Modesto offense managed just three singles in the game and put only one runner in scoring position. Jorge Juan started the game for the Ports (24-33). He worked four shutout innings and allowed just one infield hit to Victor Labrada.

Trayson Kubo (W, 1-2) tossed three scoreless innings and allowed just one infield hit.

Marcos Brito put the Ports on the board in the fourth with an RBI double off Robert Winslow (L, 1-4). Gavin Jones added an RBI single. Winslow worked two innings allowing just two runs. Lawrence Butler lifted a two-run homer in the fifth before an RBI single in the ninth capped his three-RBI night. The Ports would push across five runs in the ninth to open the game up with the help of three RBI singles and a bases loaded walk.

Game four of the six-game set is on Friday night at John Thurman Field. The first pitch between the Nuts and Ports is at 6:05 pm.

