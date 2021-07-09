Ports Halt Nuts' Streak with Shutout

July 9, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Ca. - Three pitchers combined to give up just three hits and Stockton offense pounded out 11 hits as the Ports picked up their first shutout of 2021 with a 9-0 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Thursday night at John Thurman Field..

After a scoreless first three innings, the Ports (24-33) got on the board in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs Marcos Brito drove a double off the wall in right center field to score T.J. Schofield-Sam from first base, giving the Ports a 1-0 lead. After a passed ball, Gavin Jones then followed with a single to left field to score Brito from third to make it 2-0.

Stockton doubled its lead with two more in the fifth inning when Lawrence Butler launched a two-run home run to right field to score Sahid Valenzuela, increasing the Ports' lead to 4-0.

The Ports sent ten batters to the plate and struck for five more in the top of the ninth on RBIs by Butler (single), Schofield-Sam (bases loaded walk), Jose Rivas (single), and Robert Puason (two-run single) to put the game out of reach at 9-0.

Meanshile, three Ports' pitchers combined to shut down the Modesto offense. Jorge Juan gave up just one hit over the first four innings while walking one and striking out five. Trayson Kubo (1-2) got the win with three shutout innings allowing just one hit with two strikeouts, and Jose Mora closed it out for Stockton with two shutout innings.

Right-hander Robert Winslow (1-4) took the loss for the Nuts (34-23), who had their 10-game winning streak snapped.

The Ports will try to even the series on Friday in the fourth game of the series at John Thurman Field, with first pitch at 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.