Quakes Keep It Rolling on Friday

July 9, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes won their season-high fifth straight game, blowing out Lake Elsinore yet again on Friday night, taking a 9-1 decision over the Storm at LoanMart Field.

Jonny DeLuca, Alex De Jesus and Ismael Alcantara all went deep and the Rancho pitching staff posted their best outing of the series so far, allowing just five hits and one run on the night.

Quakes' starter Robbie Peto was solid over three innings, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out six batters in the no-decision.

Daniel Cruz (2-1) who was credited with the win, retired all six hitters in relief of Peto, including three by strikeout.

Rancho's offense enjoyed another big night against the struggling Storm, as DeLuca highlighted a three-run first with his team-leading 12th homer of the year.

De Jesus clubbed his ninth the following inning, a three-run shot to make it 6-0 after just two innings against Storm starter Levi Thomas (1-3).

Alcantara's solo-shot in the fifth capped the scoring, as his third of the year made it 9-1.

The Quakes (30-27) look to continue their dominance over the Storm on Saturday, sending Jimmy Lewis (0-2) to the hill, opposite Storm lefty Noel Vela (1-5).

Saturday is Massage Envy Fireworks Night so don't miss out! Gates open at 5:30pm both nights and game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.