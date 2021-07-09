Gil Goes Deep as Grizzlies Lose 7-3 to Giants

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (36-21) saw their road win streak of four games snapped at the hands of the San Jose Giants (37-20) 7-3 Thursday evening from Excite Ballpark. This was the first loss on a Thursday away contest for Fresno in 2021.

The Grizzlies offense scored a run in each of their first three innings and swiped six bases in the setback. Eddy Diaz robbed two bags in the first and scored on an Ezequiel Tovar sacrifice fly. Diaz and Tovar combined for five hits while the latter was not retired on the night. In the second, Mateo Gil raked a solo shot to left field, his fifth longball of the year. Gil has left the yard three times over his past six contests. Daniel Montano blooped a single in the second as well, expanding his hit streak to 17 games. The hit streak is the longest by any Low-A West batter this season. Drew Romo provided the lone run in the third when he belted a double, netting Tovar. Zac Veen, Bladimir Restituyo (2) and Tovar rounded out the other stolen bases for Fresno.

San Jose's lineup tallied 12 hits and four walks in the triumph. Alexander Canario relished his eighth homer of the year in the fifth. Luis Matos supplied a triple, two doubles and three RBI while Luis Toribio recorded a trio of hits for the Giants.

Grizzlies' starter Mike Ruff lasted three innings, issuing a trio of walks and striking out four. Lefty Tanner Propst (1-1) grieved the defeat despite punching out five. Overall, the Fresno staff fanned 15 batters. San Jose righty Carson Ragsdale also went three frames in a no-decision effort. Abel Adames (1-0) received his first victory of the season after two solid innings. Randy Rodriguez shut down the final two frames to muster the save. Both squads are back at it tomorrow evening from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (3-3, RBI, R, SB)

- 3B Mateo Gil (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (2-5, R, 2 SB)

- C Drew Romo (1-4, 2B, RBI)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- CF Luis Matos (3-5, 3B, 2 2B, 3 RBI)

- DH Alexander Canario (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- 1B Luis Toribio (3-4, RBI, R, BB)

- 2B Jimmy Glowenke (1-3, 2B, 3 R, BB, HBP)

On Deck:

Friday, July 9 @ San Jose Giants, Fresno RHP Anderson Amarista (0-1, 12.21) vs. San Jose RHP Ryan Murphy (2-1, 3.29), 6:30 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Fresno stole six bases tonight in San Jose. As a team, they have swiped 107 bags, which leads the Low-A West. Zac Veen (26), Eddy Diaz (18), Bladimir Restituyo (17) and Ezequiel Tovar (15) all rank in the top 10 for stolen bases.

