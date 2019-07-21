Six-Run Second Takes Quakes Past Ports

STOCKTON, Calif. - For a second straight night, the Stockton Ports' opponent came up with a big inning that propelled them to a win. On Saturday, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes scored six runs in the second inning on their way to a 9-1 win over the Ports in the opener of a three-game series at Banner Island Ballpark.

Stockton's lone run of the contest came on a solo homer by Austin Beck in the bottom of the first in his first at-bat back from an extended stint on the IL. It was the lone run allowed by Quakes starter Leo Crawford (5-4), who went on to pick up the win after working six innings and allowing four hits while striking out eight.

Ports starter Mitchell Jordan (7-6) was unable to make it through the second inning. With Donovan Casey at third base and one out, Miguel Vargas reached on an infield single to score Casey and tie the game at 1-1. After Dillon Paulson walked, Hunter Feduccia reached on a fielding error committed by second baseman Trace Loehr on which Vargas scored. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Jeter Downs hit a grand slam that gave the Quakes a 6-1 lead.

Jordan suffered the loss, going 1 2/3 innings and allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits while striking out two.

After Michael Danielak and Ty Damron combined for 4 1/3 scoreless frames, Peter Bayer came on to work the seventh and allowed two runs as Brayan Morales singled to bring in a run and Vargas grounded out to bring in another and make it an 8-1 contest.

Nico Giarratano came on to pitch the ninth for the Poerts and gave up a run on an RBI groundout by Marcus Chiu.

Darien Nunez and Guillermo Zuniga combined for three scoreless innings of relief for the Quakes to close out the contest.

The Ports and Quakes play the second game of their three-game series on Sunday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Xavier Altamirano (5-5, 4.59 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Rancho Cucamonga right-hander Michael Grove (0-4, 7.17 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. PDT.

