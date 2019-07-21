Staff Falters Late in 9-1 Loss

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. - A big sixth inning sent the Modesto Nuts to their fourth straight loss with a 9-1 defeat against the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday night at San Manuel Stadium.

J.T. Salter started the sixth inning for the Nuts (44-57; 14-17) and did not record an out. He surrendered five straight hits before he walked Rayneldy Rosario and was lifted from the game. All six batters he faced scored.

The Nuts had taken the initial lead in the second inning when Keegan McGovern launched a solo home run. That was the only run the Nuts' offense recorded against 66ers' (36-64; 11-20) starter JC Ramirez who worked 2.2 innings in a MLB rehab appearance.

Kyle Bradish entered the game after that and heaved six shutout innings for the 66ers. The righty gave up just three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Penn Murfee (L, 5-3) worked four innings in his start for the Nuts. He surrendered three runs, all in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Murfee dropped the ball while coming set. That was ruled as a balk allowing the tying run to score. Gleyvin Pineda followed that up with a two-run double.

The Nuts will try to avoid a sweep in their three-game series finale against the 66ers on Monday morning. First pitch in Inland Empire is at 11:00 a.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 10:55 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

