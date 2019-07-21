Quakes End Slide, Topple Ports

July 21, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Stockton, CA - After losing two of three in San Jose, and four out of their last five overall, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes dominated the Stockton Ports with a much-needed 9-1 win on Saturday night.

In game one of the three-game set, the Quakes (59-39, 18-12) toppled the Ports (48-50, 15-15) off the back of a six-run top of the second and another sensational outing from Leo Crawford.

Stockton placed Rancho in an early 1-0 hole due to an Austin Beck leadoff home run in the bottom-of-the-first inning, but the Quakes would quickly strike back.

Jeter Downs put his fingerprint on Rancho's offensive outpour with a grand slam in the six-run second frame, serving as his 15th blast of the year, giving him the team lead with 60 RBI.

In the seventh, Brayan Morales tacked on a two-run single, while Marcus Chiu notched an RBI groundout in the top of the ninth.

The win went to Crawford (5-4), as he settled in after giving up the leadoff jack to Beck. The final line for the southpaw featured six innings, one earned run on four hits, eight punchouts and no walks.

Mitchell Jordan (7-6) took the loss, as he was not able to make it out of the second inning. The right-hander surrendered six runs (five earned) in 1.2 innings, with two walks and two strikeouts.

As Rancho looks for the series victory with a game-two win, RHP Michael Grove (0-4) will take the ball for the start. On the other side for Stockton, RHP Xavier Altamirano (5-5) gets the nod.

The Quakes will wrap up this current six-game trip on Monday, before returning to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, as they open a six-game home stand against Inland Empire and Stockton, respectively. Tuesday night is another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can receive a free Club Seat Ticket when they bring ten CRV-eligible bottles or cans to the ticket office. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com or by phone at 909-481-5000... Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.