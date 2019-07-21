Five-Run Second Inning Drives Visalia to a Win

July 21, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





LAKE ELSINORE, CA - Rawhide tied up the series 1-1 with a 6-2 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm. The scoring started with an eight-hit second inning. Visalia sent 10 batters to the plate that inning and drove in all five runs with two outs.

Joe Gillette singled with two outs and scored on an RBI single by Jorge Perez . He later scored off an RBI-single by Eduardo Diaz . Blake Swihart doubled to make it runners on second and third for Jancarlos Cintron . He drove them in with a single to left field. The fifth and final run of the inning came off an RBI single by Camden Duzenack to score Cintron. Duzenack would tack on another run for Visalia in the fifth inning with his 17th home run of the season. Rawhide led 6-0 after five innings.

Bryan Valdez gave up one run in the sixth inning. That would be the only run allowed for Valdez as he earned his first win of the season. Luis Castillo pitched one inning of relief and gave up one run. Allen Cordoba tripled to begin the seventh inning and Olivier Basabe grounded out to drive him in and make the score 6-2. That was the final run scored in the game by either team.

Caleb Boushley took the loss and is now 4-3 this season. He gave up six runs off 11 hits in five innings pitched. The winner of tomorrow's game takes the series. Rawhide improve to a league-best 62-35 and still lead the Northern Division in the second half.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.