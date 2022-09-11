Six-Run Inning Not Enough for Sixth Straight Win to Cap Road Trip

September 11, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Elijah Dunham of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Elijah Dunham of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Hartford, Connecticut - The Somerset Patriots (81-49) ended their final road trip of the regular season with an 8-7 loss vs. the Hartford Yard Goats (73-58) on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots scored the game's first run on an Andres Chaparro sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead. From that point, Hartford pieced together eight runs across the first three innings to jump out to an 8-1 lead.

After the Yard Goats' four-run third, the Patriots pieced together a six-run top of the fourth, highlighted by Jesus Bastidas' 17th homer of the season.

The six-run barrage got Somerset to within a run of the Yard Goats, making the score 8-7. Pieced in the middle of the inning was Harrison Bader's first hit as a member of the Yankees organization.

Bader was one of four Major Leaguers rehabbing with Somerset on Sunday, as he hit second as the Patriots' designated hitter.

Currently rehabbing from right foot plantar fasciitis, Bader was traded to the Yankees from the Cardinals at the deadline in August.

In the first game of his rehab assignment with Somerset, Bader went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, one run scored and one run batted in.

Also rehabbing with the Patriots were Yankees relievers Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton and Miguel Castro.

Patriots starter Will Warren left the game in the third inning, after he was tagged with six earned runs in 2.1 innings. Warren (7-5) was credited with the loss, as neither team scored in the game's final five innings.

Chapman came on first for the Patriots in the fourth, striking out three batters and walking one in a scoreless inning.

Britton then pitched a perfect fifth inning, featuring two strikeouts.

Castro then retired all three batters he faced in the sixth on seven pitches.

Andres Chaparro capped off Somerset's scoring with an RBI-single in the fourth inning, completing his series in Hartford with 12 RBIs for Somerset.

Trey Sweeney picked up his third two-hit game of the series, while scoring two runs.

The Patriots left 11 runners on in the game, including the tying-run being stranded at second base to end the game.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue with their final home stand of the regular season beginning on Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Fans can follow the action live as Steven Cusumano calls the play-by-play on MiLB.tv and FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Patriots Baseball, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.