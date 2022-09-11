Reading Drops to New Hampshire on Sunday

The Reading Fightin Phils were shutout 5-0 by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to end their season play at America's Classic Ballpark. The R-Phils struggled to find offense, while the Fisher Cats utilized the long ball. This wraps up home games for the Fightin Phils. Here's the Vision's Federal Credit Union post-game rehab.

In his Double-A debut, Robert Robertis sent a ball over the short right porch for a 1-0 lead.

Fisher Cats put up three more in the seventh with a pair of doubles and a homer from Angel Del Rosario.

Karl Ellison, formerly of the Phillies farm system, smoked a home run deep to left field for a 5-0 victory.

Reading batters struck out 18 times, the highest count of the season.

Mick Abel threw five innings of work letting up one run on three hits and two walks. He struck out four on 80 offerings. The righty also picked off a runner.

Albertus Barber tossed two innings of three run ball on three hits.

Adam Leverett had two of his own allowing a solo home run and striking out three.

The R-Phils have one final week of baseball in the 2022 season with a road trip to Altoona.

