Yard Goats Win Homestand Finale

Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats scored eight runs over the first three innings and defeated the Somerset Patriots 8-7 in front of the 40th sellout of the season at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Isaac Collins had four hits and two RBI, and Hunter Stovall, Grant Lavigne and Aaron Schunk had multiple hit games helping the Yard Goats snap a five-game losing skid. The Yard Goats end the regular season with a six-game road trip next week in Binghamton, New York.

The New York Yankees sent four players on MLB rehab assignments to play against the Yard Goats. Harrison Bader went 1-3 with an RBI single as the Patriots DH. Aroldis Chapman, Zach Britton and Miguel Castro all pitched a scoreless inning of relief and did not allow a hit and recorded five strikeouts.

The Yard Goats remain in the playoff race as Somerset is within three games of Portland. If Somerset wins the second half then Yard Goats have a chance to make the Post-Season with the second best overall record (73-58). Somerset hosts Portland for six games next week.

After Somerset scored the first run of the game in the first inning, the Yard Goats answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning with RBI singles by Grant Lavigne and Aaron Schunk off Patriots starter Will Warren.

The Yard Goats added two runs in the second inning to take a 4-1 lead. Willie MacIver started the rally with a walk and Isaac Collins drove him in with a triple. Hartford added another run on Hunter Stovall's RBI grounder.

Hartford scored four runs in the third inning, highlighted by Julio Carreras' 2 RBI double, Isaac Collins RBI single, and Hunter Stovall's run-scoring hit.

After Somerset scored six runs in the fourth inning, Yard Goats relievers Dugan Darnell, Blair Calvo and Steven Jones ended the game with five scoreless innings.

The Yard Goats start a seven-game road trip on Tuesday in Binghamton, NY. The broadcast can be heard on AM 1410, 100.9 FM or the iheard radio app.

Final: Hartford 8, Somerset 7

WP: Darnell (4-1)

LP: Warren (2-5)

S: Jones (8)

T: 3.02

A: 7,273

