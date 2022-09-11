September 11, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FOUR-IN-A-ROW - The Portland Sea Dogs won their fourth-straight game over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies yesterday, 4-3 at Hadlock Field. Binghamton brought in the first two runs of the game in the top of the first inning against Portland starter Kyle Hart. Wyatt Young reached on a single and stole second base. Carlos Cortes launched a two-run homer to right, giving the Rumble Ponies a 2-0 lead. The Sea Dogs were able to get one run back in the bottom of the first against Rumble Ponies starter Tony Dibrell. David Hamilton led off with a double and Wilyer Abreu moved him to third with a groundout. Ceddanne Rafaela drove in Hamilton with a groundout to first, making it a 2-1 game. With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Portland was able to score three runs against Dibrell. Tyler Dearden singled and Izzy Wilson reached on a fielding error. Hamilton blasted a three-run shot to right, lifting the Sea Dogs ahead 4-2. Both teams would go quiet until the top of the eighth inning, when the Rumble Ponies brought in a run against reliever Brett Kennedy. Nic Gaddis singled and Wyatt Young walked. Cortes grounded into a force out, placing runners on the corners and Ronny Mauricio walked to load the bases. Luke Ritter singled to center, scoring one run, but a relay to the plate stopped the tying run from scoring, keeping Portland in the lead, 4-3.

HISTORY AT HADLOCK FIELD - In the bottom of the eighth inning yesterday, David Hamilton reached on a bunt single then stole second base, recording his 65th steal of the season, breaking the Sea Dogs single-season franchise record. The original record was set in 1999 by Julio Ramirez. Hamilton now has a chance to set the franchise record for career stolen bases (68) which was done by Jeremy Hazelbaker from the 2011 to the 2012 seasons.

QUICK START - In four of the five games this week, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have scored first. The Sea Dogs have been able to overcome each of those deficits with the exception of the loss on Tuesday night. On Tuesday, the Rumble Ponies scored one run in the first inning then four more in the fourth to lead Portland 5-0 after four innings.

TURNING TWO - The Sea Dogs have turned 120 double plays this season, the most in the Eastern League and fourth-most in Double-A. David Hamilton and Christian Koss are tied for the team lead in double plays with 37 while Hudson Potts has the second-most with 36.

STILL TOP DOGS - The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.0 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The Patriots are 8-2 in their last 10 games and will face off with the fourth-place Hartford Yard Goats this week.

WE WANT TO SAY THANK YOU - Yesterday, the Sea Dogs celebrated the thousands of fans that have come through the gates at Hadlock Field this season, and every season since 1994. Portland currently has welcomed the third-most amount of fans at the Double-A level this year, behind the Hartford Yard Goats and the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Texas League). The Sea Dogs currently have the third-best average attendance (5,719) in Double-A behind the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Yard Goats.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - September 11, 2005 - The Sea Dogs clinched their third Northern Division Title with a 9-2 victory over the Trenton Thunder at Hadlock Field. Portland received multi-hit games from the first seven hitters in the lineup and smacked four home runs and 15 hits off five Thunder pitchers.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Sterling Sharp will take the mound for the second time this series for the Portland Sea Dogs. He last pitched on Tuesday against Binghamton and tossed 3.2 innings allowing season-high four runs on five hits while walking two and striking out six.

