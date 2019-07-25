Six-Run Fifth Sinks Smokies, 7-4

July 25, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





KODAK, Ten. - The Biscuits (67-37) used a six-run fifth and four RBIs from Brett Sullivan to beat the Tennessee Smokies (43-60), 7-4, for their fifth-straight win on Thursday night at Smokies Stadium.

Kenny Rosenberg (10-1) was on the mound for the Biscuits, and the lefty would surrender a lead-off double to Zach Davis, who scored on a Jared Young RBI-fielder's choice to make it 1-0 Smokies in the first. Later in the inning, Gisokar Amaya laced an RBI-double down the left field line and doubled the Tennessee lead to 2-0.

Smokies starter Alex Lange (2-3) not only kept the Biscuits off the board through the first four innings with seven strikeouts, but also held the Butter and Blue offense hitless. Only a walk to Vidal Brujan, who left the game with an apparent injury on a stolen base attempt in the first, and another to Taylor Walls in the fourth, were the righty's only mistakes through the first four frames.

Things changed in the top of the fifth, however, when Tristan Gray rolled a base hit up the middle to begin the inning, breaking up Lange's no-hitter. Miles Mastrobuoni then singled to center, and then Jim Haley did the same to left to get the Biscuits on the board at 2-1.

The next batter was David Rodriguez, who walked to load the bases. After a 3-2 put-out, Rene Pinto was plunked with the bases still packed to tie the game at two, before a bases-loaded walk to Taylor Walls handed the Biscuits a 3-2 lead. After Josh Lowe popped out, Sullivan cracked a bases-clearing, three-run double off the right-center field wall to put the Biscuits ahead, 6-2. The six-spot matched a season-high for runs in an inning, something the Biscuits have now done three times.

In the seventh, Sullivan was back at it with an opposite field solo homer to left that made it a 7-2 game. Through 19 games against the Smokies this season, Sullivan now has five homers, nine doubles, two triples, and 15 RBIs. The Smokies added two more runs in the eighth on a Jhonny Pereda RBI-groundout and an Amaya RBI-single to make it a 7-4 contest, but Phoenix Sanders came on in the ninth and closed things out for the right-hander's 15th save.

The Biscuits will go for the series sweep on Friday in the series finale when Jason Garcia (3-0) battles against Erick Leal (1-1) at 6:00 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a 10-game home stand on Saturday, July 27 when it will be Christmas in July & MAX Fireworks. The first five games will be against the Birmingham Barons, and the last five will be against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The rest of the 10-game home stand will include a Lil' Crumbs Dress Like a Player Wristband Giveaway on Sunday, July 28; Tiger Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, August 1; BBQ Bash featuring a Grill Set Giveaway & MAX Fireworks on Friday, August 2; International Beer Day & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 3; And Lil' Crumbs Dress Like a Player Backpack Giveaway on Sunday, August 4.

Southern League Stories from July 25, 2019

