Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, July 25 vs. Biloxi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Biloxi Shuckers in Thursday's 5:05 p.m. doubleheader from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Thursday's doubleheader is a Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser. Fans can purchase $1 12 oz. and $2 24 oz. Budweiser draft products at the canopy near the Jacksonville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Arlington Trail Rated Territory, Oasis concession stand behind Section 115 and right field bleachers, respectively. DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 will also provide music at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace. The Jumbo Shrimp will also take a trip down the old dirt road for some summertime fun, which includes performances from Six Gun Territory, on Country Western Night.

SANCHEZ HELPS SHRIMP SHUT OUT SHUCKERS

Sixto Sanchez fired seven scoreless innings and J.C. Millan homered to spearhead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 2-0 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers. After Sanchez notched an infield single in the sixth, Justin Twine's RBI double broke a scoreless tie. Millan's solo shot in the seventh added to the Jacksonville lead at 2-0. Sanchez needed just 76 pitches to get through his seven frames. The right-hander struck out nine without walking a batter, yielding just two hits in the effort. Tyler Stevens, Dylan Lee and Tommy Eveld combined to pitch two blank frames to seal the sixth shutout victory of the season. Eveld picked up his third save by fanning the final two batters of the game.

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM, NOW WE HERE

Jacksonville has surrendered just 32 runs in their last 12 games, and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters combined for a 2.71 ERA (21 ER in 69.2 IP). The quintet of starting pitchers have posted 72 strikeouts against 18 walks and 58 hits allowed in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

THOU SHALL NOT SCORE

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 37 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 123.1 innings with just 20 runs, 18 earned, for a 1.31 ERA. During this 37-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 72 hits (5.3 H/9) while whiffing 132 (9.6 K/9) against 36 walks (2.6 BB/9).

SCORE FOUR AND WIN!

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 18 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 38-6 (.864). Jacksonville has plated at least four runs in 16 of their 31 games in the campaign's second half.

PITCH (CLOSE TO) PERFECT

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 23-12 (.657) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 35 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest runs (107) and hits (245) of any Double-A club. The Jumbo Shrimp also place second in Double-A in both WHIP (1.10) and batting average against (.216), third in walks (92) and fourth in ERA (2.88) during this span.

RETURN OF THE BATS

Jacksonville heads into play on Wednesday against Biloxi as winners of nine of the last 11 games. Over this 11-game run, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated 62 runs, the most in the Southern League and third-highest such total in Double-A. Jacksonville is collectively hitting .288/.360/.407 (.767 OPS), figures that rank third, second, ninth and fifth, respectively, at the Double-A level. In addition to their suddenly-hot offense, the Jumbo Shrimp have yielded more than three runs in a contest just once in the last 11 affairs. Jacksonville has outscored their opponents 62-29 over this run.

MORE LIKE A.C. MILAN, AMIRITE?

Jacksonville infielder J.C. Millan entered play on May 17 hitting a woeful .191/.203/.235 for the season. Even so, the 23-year-old infielder was given a chance to earn an everyday spot in the Jumbo Shrimp order. Responding to the opportunity, over the last 43 contests, Millan is slashing .329/.392/.471 with 10 doubles, four home runs, 30 RBIs and 16 walks. This 43-game stretch has seen Millan's season wRC+ shoot up from 25 to 116. Among the 140 hitters who have recorded at least 90 plate appearances in the Southern League this season, Millan has recorded the 14th-lowest strikeout percentage (14.0 percent).

FREE AS A BIRD

Jacksonville outfielder Corey Bird came into play on July 4 in a massive slump, going 10-for-87 (.115) at the plate in the previous 22 games to drop his season batting line to .203/.258/.242. That said, the Elkview, W.V., native has followed that skid up by reaching base in 17 straight contests. Over these last 17 affairs, Bird is 21-for-56, slashing .375/.435/.554 with a double, three home runs, 15 RBIs, eight runs scored, five walks and one hit-by-pitch.

