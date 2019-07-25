Generals Gameday: July 25 vs. Mississippi

July 25, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (56-44 Overall, 17-13 Second Half)

Vs. Mississippi Braves (48-53 Overall, 15-17 Second Half)

Thursday, July 25 | 6:05 pm CT | Game 101 | 2nd Half Game 31

Generals SP: RHP Josh Green, 0-1, 6.00 ERA

Opponent SP: RHP Ian Anderson, 7-5, 2.80 ERA

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, took it on the chin on Wednesday night, dropping a 5-1 result at The Ballpark at Jackson to the Mississippi Braves. The win puts Mississippi (48-53) ahead in the series, two games to one, with Jackson (56-44) having scored just three total runs in their last 26 innings. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: The first Double-A start for Josh Green did not go as planned, as Green conceded four runs over six innings at Montgomery last week. He allowed a career-worst 11 hits in the outing, though Jackson didn't do him any favors by scoring only one run in support. Green remains the top groundball pitcher in MILB (67.5%), and he draws another tough matchup this week against Mississippi's Ian Anderson. Not only did Anderson strike out 14 Generals last time he saw them in June --- a career-high total that was part of a combined no-hitter --- but he's only allowed three earned runs over his last 13 innings.

BOOM OR BUST: The magic number for the Generals this year is clearly 4, as in scoring four runs. When they do that, they're 44-5 through 100 games. But the extremes are even more than that: they've won 28 of 30 games in which they've scored 6 runs, but they've also scored 2 or fewer runs 37 times, going 4-33 there.

Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss Tickets Link

WILLIE NELSON & ALISON KRAUSS, LIVE IN JACKSON!

Tickets for Tuesday, September 17th's Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss concert at The Ballpark at Jackson are on sale now by phone, in person, and on our website at JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com. Don't miss seeing these 2 stars!

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with over 300 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

Kids Club 2019 Link

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.