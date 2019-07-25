Smokies to Host Dog-Friendly Beerfest Presented by Quaker Steak & Lube on August 3

July 25, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the team will be hosting the second annual Tennessee Smokies BeerFest presented by Quaker Steak & Lube on Saturday, August 3, 2019. The event will take place from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and will feature over 40 breweries and over 100 beers.

The event will take place on the concourse of Smokies Stadium with much of the event taking place in a covered area. Tickets to the BeerFest will include admission, tasting glass, unlimited beer pours, drink tickets to use towards Old Forge Distillery moonshine tasting and Just in the Nic' of Wine, and a Smokies Baseball ticket good for one of the last fifteen home games in the 2019 Smokies Baseball season.

Bearden Beer Market VIP tickets will be available for purchase for $69 and will include all aspects of a general ticket plus early entry at 3:00pm, exclusive access to a picnic-style buffet and specialty brews. The Bearden Beer Market VIP picnic buffet will begin at 4:30pm and last for two full hours. Bearden Beer Market VIP tickets must be purchased no later than July 31.

New this year, dogs will be allowed to attend the beer festival and a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Young-Williams Animal Center. "The Tennessee Smokies have been a tremendous community partner for Young-Williams Animal Center", said Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams. "We have worked with them for multiple seasons and feel the collaboration on exciting events, like the Tennessee Smokies BeerFest 2019, has resulted in heightened awareness, engagement and supporters for both organizations. We are confident this year's event will be bigger and better and look forward to raising much-needed funds to support our life-saving initiatives and the nearly 10,000 animals a year we care for."

Amanda Barnes, Sales and Events Manager at Quaker Steak & Lube in Sevierville said, "Quaker Steak and Lube is stoked to be a part of the Second Annual BeerFest with the Tennessee Smokies organization. We think that beer and wings go hand-in-hand and look forward to a fun day serving up some wings at the stadium!"

The event will also feature live music from Stephen Goff & The Royals, "ballpark street food", and guest chosen "best brew" awards.

There are several ways to safely enjoy the event. There will be free shuttle service to and from Knoxville with a pick-up location at SoKno Taco Cantina. Designated driver tickets can be purchased for just $10. They include admission to the event only. Lastly, the Hampton Inn & Suites (105 Stadium Dr, Kodak, TN 37764) located walking distance from Smokies Stadium is offering a 10% discount to guests that say they are attending the beer festival. Call 865-465-0590 to book a discounted room.

View more information on the Tennessee Smokies BeerFest by visiting www.smokiesbaseball.com/BeerFest.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.