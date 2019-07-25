Mahoney, Seymour Help Jacksonville to Twin Bill Split

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kolton Mahoney pitched six scoreless innings and Anfernee Seymour drove in two on Thursday to help the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a doubleheader split with the Biloxi Shuckers, taking the finale 3-1 after dropping the opener 3-1. A crowd of 5,246 enjoyed a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday on Country Western Night.

The twin bill finale was scoreless when Biloxi (62-41, 21-12) reliever Tyler Spurlin (1-1) walked both Joe Dunand and J.C. Millan to start the third. Stone Garrett cashed in a run with an RBI single. Three batters later, Seymour ripped a two-run single to put Jacksonville (49-54, 20-13) in front 3-0.

Mahoney (4-0) fanned a season-high eight batters in six scoreless innings to earn the win. He yielded just two hits.

Jake Gatewood homered for Biloxi in the seventh, but Tyler Stevens was still able to lock down his second save of the season in the 3-1 win.

In the opener, Corey Bird singled and stole second with two outs in a scoreless second. Seymour followed with an RBI single to make it 1-0. That was the extent of the damage against Biloxi starter Alec Bettinger (5-5), who fired a complete game with just one run against in seven innings. The right-hander struck out nine while surrendering just three hits and two walks.

The Shuckers mounted a two-out rally of their own in the third. Joantgel Segovia singled and Bruce Caldwell walked in front of Patrick Leonard, who crushed a three-run home run off Jumbo Shrimp starter Edward Cabrera (3-1) to put Biloxi in front.

With the score still 3-1 in the seventh, Weston Wilson blasted a solo home run. After a ground out, Max McDowell walked before moving to third on Bettinger's double. A wild pitch plated McDowell before an error scored Bettinger to make it 6-1.

Thursday's winning raffle number of 1288063002 won a prize of $141.

Jacksonville and Biloxi wrap up their series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. LHP Daniel Castano (3-1, 4.43 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Shuckers RHP Dylan File (5-1, 3.63 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

In celebration of the "Florida Man" headlines, the Jumbo Shrimp are embracing the state of Florida and all its weirdness by breaking a weird Florida law every single inning in hosting Florida Man Night presented by The Law Offices of John M. Phillips. After every Friday home game, the Jumbo Shrimp light up the sky with NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks. On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate. The Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate the rightful heir to the throne as he or she returns to Pride Rock with special Lion King music and games on Lion King Night.

