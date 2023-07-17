Six-Run Fifth Inning Leads Isotopes Past Bees, 9-3

Albuquerque, NM - After a slow start on Sunday night, the Isotopes bats erupted in the middle innings, using a six-run fifth to defeat the Salt Lake Bees 9-3 and earn a series victory.

Wynton Bernard and Elehuris Montero keyed the fifth-inning outburst with homers. Montero's blast cleared the Smith's Pavilion and kept rolling in a parking lot outside the ballpark. Cole Tucker broke the game open with a two-run double to left field in the seventh, as Albuquerque won for the 11th time in their last 14 contests.

The Isotopes remained in a tie for first place in the second half with Round Rock, as the Express completed a three-game sweep at Tacoma earlier in the afternoon.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque clinched their third consecutive series win, the first time they have accomplished the feat since April 30-May 11, 2018, when they took three of four games from Tacoma, El Paso and Reno.

- Tonight marked the ninth time in the last 14 games the Isotopes have held the opponent to three or fewer runs.

- In 15 contests during the second half, Albuquerque's bullpen has compiled a 2.06 ERA (15 ER/65.2 IP). The relief core has not permitted a run in five of the last six games.

- Bernard became the third Isotope with two hits in an inning this season, joining Nolan Jones (April 11 at El Paso, 9th) and Montero (May 23 vs. Round Rock, 7th).

- Tucker extended his hitting streak to 11 games, dating back to July 1. He is slashing .444/.509/.667 with five doubles, a triple, a homer and seven RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Tucker has compiled 13 multi-hit performances in his last 27 contests.

- Jonathan Morales snapped a 3-for-26 drought with an RBI double in the fifth inning. It was his first extra-base hit since homering on July 3 vs. El Paso.

- Jimmy Herron was 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, his 21st multi-hit game of the season. He is slashing .432/.500/.757 with four doubles, a triple, two homers, eight RBI and five stolen bases over his last 10 contests.

- Jeff Criswell started and worked only one inning, throwing 36 pitches while giving up three hits and walking three. Jared Walsh's three-run homer was the big blow. Criswell became Albuquerque's second pitcher to last one inning or less this season (non-injury or rehab assignment) as Phillips Valdez was knocked out after recording two outs on April 9 vs. the Bees.

- Josh Rogers delivered one of his best performances of the season, tossing four innings of one-hit, scoreless baseball to earn the win in relief. It was only the second time Rogers did not allow a run, as he tossed a scoreless frame on June 10 vs. Sugar Land.

- Riley Pint worked a perfect eighth inning with a punchout. He has struck out at least one batter in 24 of 30 outings this season.

- Bees starter Kenny Rosenberg entered the contest with a lifetime 1.72 ERA (3 ER/15.2 IP) in three appearances against the Isotopes, but Albuquerque reached him for five runs in 4.1 frames including two long balls.

- Albuquerque stole four bases, giving them 25 in their last 10 contests.

- The Isotopes connected on multiple home runs in a contest for the first time since July 4, when they hit two at Oklahoma City.

- Albuquerque struck out at least 14 times for the seventh time this season. It is the second time it has occurred against the Bees, as they fanned 15 times on June 2.

- First pitch temperature was in the triple digits all three games of this series: 102 degrees on Friday, then 100 on Saturday and Sunday.

- This season marked the first time since 2018 the Isotopes and Bees did not have a matchup postponed due to rain.

On Deck: The Isotopes travel to Sugar Land for their only time this season. First pitch from Constellation Field on Tuesday is scheduled for 5:05 MT (6:05 CT). Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.

