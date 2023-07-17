Isotopes Roll to 9-3 Win Sunday Night

July 17, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Jared Walsh hit a three run homer in the first inning to put the Bees in front but Albuquerque scored nine unanswered runs, as the Isotopes rolled to a 9-3 win over Salt Lake on Sunday night. After walks to Brett Phillips and Kevin Padlo, Walsh hit his second home run in as many games to give the Bees the early lead. After that, Albuquerque pitching took over, as they shut out Salt Lake over the last eight innings and allowed just four hits.

The Isotopes would score one run in the third and then took the lead by scoring six runs in the fifth with four runs charged to Salt Lake starter Kenny Rosenberg (7-5), who had a personal four game winning streak come to an end. He would go four and one-third innings and give up five runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Jack Lopez had the only multi-hit game for the Bees with a pair of singles. Albuquerque takes two out of three in the series, Salt Lake's first series loss since dropping four out of six at Sugar Land in late May, but the Bees win the season series 9-6. It is their first series win over the Isotopes since 2018.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.