Bees Host Las Vegas for Pioneer Weekend Series

July 17, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE BEES (44-45, 7-8) VS. LAS VEGAS AVIATORS (43-46, 9-6)(Oakland A's)

The Bees are coming off their first series loss since late May dropping two of three games at Albuquerque coming out of the All-Star Break. The team returns home to Smith's Ballpark for Pioneer Weekend and plenty more fun at the Ballpark.

CALL UPS: The Bees power has taken a big hit in the last few weeks as the co-league leaders in home runs Jo Adell and Trey Cabbage were each called up by the Angels. Adell collected a double and a triple in his first two games with the big club during this stint before going down with an oblique injury just before the All-Star break. That opened the door for Cabbage to get his first Major League call up where he is 3-for-5 in his first three games and scored the winning run in extra innings on Saturday night. Along with the power duo Michael Stefanic was recalled by the Angels and currently sits in third place in the Pacific Coast League batting title chase with a .349 average.

WHO TO WATCH: Brett Phillips is among the players stepping up without the trio at the top of the lineup. Phillips hit just .182 in 23 games between May and June but has found his stride in July to the tune of a .333 average.

Jordyn Adams has also been contributing by being a terror on the basepaths. Adams has stolen a league-high 31 bags this year and has not been caught stealing since May 30th, a streak of 17 consecutive successful swipes.

Jared Walsh comes into the series having hit home runs in consecutive games breaking a 1-for-23 slump to start his run with the Bees this month.

Major League veteran Daniel Murphy also continues to produce during his comeback after retiring following the 2020 season. Murphy is hitting .300 in his first 17 games with the Bees and is hitting .400 with runners in scoring position.

On the mound Kenny Rosenberg became the first PCL pitcher over the 100-strikeout mark on Sunday afternoon. Luis Ledo allowed just two hits over six innings of work in his last outing on Saturday night at Albuquerque.

THE OTHER GUYS: After finishing the First Half at 34-30, the Aviators have found success in the Second Half with a 9-6 record so far, but are also coming off a series loss after losing two of three to Reno at home last week.

Like the Bees, the Aviators have just lost a top bat to the big leagues in A's #1 prospect Tyler Soderstrom. Outfielder Lawrence Butler is the A's #7 prospect and top-ranked prospect on the current Las Vegas roster. Other Top 30 prospects on the Aviato4rs include infielders Brett Harris and Darell Hernaiz along with pitchers Colin Peluse, Garret Acton and outfielder Max Schuemann.

PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday: Smith's Family Night

Wednesday: Golf Night and Bucket Hat Giveaway

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday

Friday: Superhero Night and Rocket Racoon Bobblehead Giveaway. Plus postgame fireworks

Saturday: Postgame Fireworks

Sunday: Postgame Fireworks

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.