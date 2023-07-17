Pfaadt Cruises, Aces Bash Two Homers in Series Clinching Win

Las Vegas, NV - Brandon Pfaadt delivered a dazzling start against a top shelf offense in a 6-4 Reno Aces (7-8, 51-39) victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (9-6, 43-46) Sunday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Pfaadt rolled through the Las Vegas lineup with relative ease, keeping the Aviators off balance and limiting threats. The 6-foot-4 right-hander paired his plus fastball with sharp, effective secondaries in a tremendous outing. Pfaadt struck out eight, walked two, and allowed zero runs.

Dominic Fletcher's two-run homer in the fifth inning broke a scoreless tie, his second long ball of the series. After blasting five homers in 101 games for the Aces last season, Fletcher has already matched that total in just 38 games this year. Reno's electric centerfielder left his fingerprints all over this road series victory.

Kyle Lewis went 20-for-50 with six doubles, two home runs, nine walks and 14 runs driven in before his promotion to Arizona in late June. Lewis has resumed crushing upon his return and added a vital two-run shot to extend Reno's lead in the fifth, a 408-foot cloudscraper to deep right field.

The Aces now head to Round Rock for a six-game set with the Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The series begins Tuesday night at 5:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Brandon Pfaadt: 5 2/3 IP, 0 R/ER, 8 K

- Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

- Kyle Lewis: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB

- Diego Castillo: 1-for-4, RBI, 2 BB

- Andrew Saalfrank: 1.1 IP, 0 R/ER, 4 K

- Stephen Nogosek: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, K

The Aces will return home at the end of the month for a six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th.

