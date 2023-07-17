Ryan Sanders Baseball and RS3 Sports Name Eric Krupa as Chief Operating Officer

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Ryan Sanders Baseball and RS3 Sports is proud to announce that Eric Krupa has been named as the organization's Chief Operating Officer. Krupa joins the organization after working nearly 30 years in Minor League, Major League and Independent baseball.

"We're thrilled to name one of the most well-respected baseball executives as our next Chief Operating Officer," Ryan Sanders Baseball CEO Reid Ryan said. "Eric's name is well known throughout the sport, and he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his time working in the Minor League and Major League baseball offices."

Krupa will oversee the finance and business operations for the Round Rock Express (Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers), San Antonio Missions (Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres), RS3 Turf and RS3 Strategic Hospitality.

Krupa graduated from Lafayette College with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Economics. He began his baseball career as an intern and Visiting Clubhouse Manager with the Reading Phillies in 1995.

After earning a Master's degree in Sports Administration and Facility Management from Ohio University in 1996, Krupa interned with The Walt Disney Company, assisting with the opening of Disney's Wide World of Sports complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. In 1997, Krupa was hired as the Director of Business and Finance for Minor League Baseball's headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he worked for 10 years.

He then spent 13 years as President of the Class-A South Atlantic League.After Major League Baseball's reorganization of the Minor Leagues in 2021, Eric was hired by MLB as one of five Regional Supervisors, overseeing clubs in the South Atlantic and Florida State Leagues. Prior to joining the RSB team, Krupa served as the President of the Frontier League (Independent baseball) since June 2022.

"I feel blessed to have the opportunity to join such a great, first-class organization," Krupa said. "I look forward to applying my skills and experience to help Ryan Sanders Baseball continue their tradition of excellence."

Krupa has developed creative solutions to address industry issues for years. He partnered with Johns Hopkins University to pioneer the use of computer-generated schedules. He also worked with the Wendelstedt Umpire School to create easy-to-use charts to ensure the proper application of the baseball rules related to regulation and suspended games and created a website to chronicle the charitable and philanthropic activity of Minor League Baseball clubs.

Krupa's efforts have been recognized in the industry. In 2016, Baseball Chapel awarded Krupa the prestigious Bowie Kuhn Award, which honors an individual, team or organization who demonstrates support of the chapel program in professional baseball. At the 2017 Baseball Winter Meetings in Orlando, Minor League Baseball awarded Krupa the Warren Giles Award, which honors outstanding service as a league president.

Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment (RSSE) is the parent company of the Round Rock Express, San Antonio Missions, RS3 Turf and RS3 Strategic Hospitality. Originally founded as Ryan Sanders Baseball in 1998, the primary ownership group of RSSE includes Nolan Ryan and his sons Reid (CEO) and Reese and Houston businessman Don Sanders and his sons, Bret and Brad.

RS3 Turf is a leading provider of sports turf services including construction, renovation, resurfacing and maintenance of natural and synthetic field playing surfaces in all sports. RS3 Strategic Hospitality is the official food, beverage and hospitality provider for venues throughout the state of Texas, including Rodeo Austin, Dell Diamond and United Heritage Center (Round Rock), Jimmy Clay Golf Course and Roy Kizer Golf Course (Austin), H-E-B Center (Cedar Park), Comerica Center and Riders Field (Frisco).

For more information about the Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment family of companies, visit RS3Sports.com.

