Six-Run Deficit Too Much to Overcome

Despite a 2-0 lead in the first, the Mustangs can't hold on and fall 8-6 to the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Three hits headline the first, as third-baseman Connor Denning singled to bring up designated hitter Gabe Wurtz who doubled without scoring Denning. Second baseman Mitch Moralez singled up the middle to score both runners and make it 2-0.

The Vibes (10-19) made it a brand new ball game in the bottom of the second. First-baseman Jacob Barfield walked to lead it off, followed by an Elvis Peralta single with one out. Both runners stole a base to bring up catcher David Martinez who hit a sac fly to center. Peralta then scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-2.

Rocky Mountain picked up three more in the third. Led off by a Brandon Crosby Walk and a Brett Carson single, designated hitter Casey Petersen doubled to score Crosby. Then, Barfield doubled to score Carson and Petersen and make it 5-2.

The Vibes really added on in the fifth, knocking Karan Patel (1-1) out of the game. Three more runs came across -two on a two run home run by Carson to score Crosby. Third-baseman Dusty Stroup tripled and scored on another wild pitch by Patel to make it 8-2.

Right-hander Trevor Jackson entered the game with a runner at first and nobody out in the fifth. Outside of giving up a double that did not score any runners to start his outing, Jackson was magnificent. He tossed a total of five strikeouts over three scoreless innings while giving up just two hits and he hit a batter.

The Mustangs (14-17) got two runs back in the sixth on an RBI single by right-fielder Wyatt Crenshaw to score Moralez who doubled for his second hit of the night to make it 8-3. Moralez finished with two hits, his seventh multi-hit game.

Left-fielder Taylor Lomack doubled to score Crenshaw and make it 8-4. Lomack also picked up a single in the eighth to give him his seventh multi-hit game.

In the 9th, Wurtz hit a single to give him just the second four-hit ball game by a Mustang all season in a 4-5 night with a double and three singles, marking Wurtz's ninth multi-hit game this season.

Crenshaw hit Wurtz home on a two-run homer over the left-center field wall with two outs to make it 8-6, but the six run lead the Vibes built through five innings proved insurmountable as 8-6 is the final score.

The Mustangs have Jalen Evans on the hill for game two of the series against the Vibes Wednesday. You'll find coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or espn910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

