Chukars Drop Game One

OGDEN, Utah - The Chukars started a new series on the road, facing the Ogden Raptors on Tuesday evening.

The Chukars got the scoring started, as Sam Troyer brought home Bryce Brown on an RBI single in the top of the first. It was followed by RBI singles from Trevor Halsema and Mark Herron Jr, as the Chukars made it 3-0.

The Raptors had an answer in the bottom of the first inning in the form of Logan Williams. He blasted a two run home run the opposite way, to cut the Idaho Falls lead down to one.

The Chukars made it a two run game in the top of the second thanks to an RBI double from Michael Kohn. But in the bottom of the frame Ogden answered right back with a solo-shot from Sal Gozzo.

Ogden tied up the game in the bottom of the third thanks to a RBI single from Logan Williams. They eventually took the lead in the 5th when Reese Alexiades blasted his PBL leading 11th home run of the year. That made it a 5-4 ballgame.

The Raptors then broke out in the sixth inning, scoring four runs on four hits. They padded their lead even more in the eighth scoring six runs on five hits.

At the end of the game, the Chukars lost game one by a score of 15-4. Sam Troyer had a good day at the plate, going 2-5 with an RBI and a run. Michael Kohn also looked good hitting the ball, as he went 3-4 with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored.

Idaho Falls is back in Ogden on wednesday evening, first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

