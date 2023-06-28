4-Run 7th Inning Leads Voyagers Past PaddleHeads
June 28, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
GREAT FALLS MT- Another tight contest between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Great Falls Voyagers would roll into the 7th inning deadlocked at 5 in action on Wednesday night from Centene Stadium. Both teams would find themselves out in front over the course of game 2 but neither team would lead by more than 2 runs leading to that point. That would change in a big way thanks to a 7th inning rally.
Great Falls would bring all 9 batters to the plate during the 7th inning which allowed the Voyagers to their largest advantage of the night. The PaddleHeads would fail to find a late inning answer on the flip side of things seeing only 2 base runners reach over the final 2 frames in a 9-5 defeat. This now sets up a rubber match between these 2 teams in the series finale on Thursday night.
