Navarro Powers Missoula Past Great Falls
June 28, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
GREAT FALLS, MT- Both offenses would start things out slowly coming out the gates in game 1 of a 3 game set between the Great Falls Voyagers, and Missoula PaddleHeads. Only 1 run would cross the plate over the first 3 innings of play. Newly acquired catcher Luis Navarro had made his impact felt offensively in his first 4 games tallying a pair of doubles and 4 driven in. The Cuba native would be the driving force behind the Missoula attack at Centene Stadium Tuesday.
Navarro would provide the big swing in a pair of 3 run rallies in the 4th, and 6th innings that saw Missoula jump out in front 6-2. Great Falls would tally runs over the final 3 frames to cut into the deficit and would have a chance to tie the game in the 9th inning. With the lead run on base, Mark Simon would hold the line in a 6-5 win. Fittingly, it would be Navarro who would retire the final out of the contest giving Missoula a game 1 victory on the road.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from June 28, 2023
- Six-Run Deficit Too Much to Overcome - Billings Mustangs
- Navarro Powers Missoula Past Great Falls - Missoula PaddleHeads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.