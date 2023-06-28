Navarro Powers Missoula Past Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, MT- Both offenses would start things out slowly coming out the gates in game 1 of a 3 game set between the Great Falls Voyagers, and Missoula PaddleHeads. Only 1 run would cross the plate over the first 3 innings of play. Newly acquired catcher Luis Navarro had made his impact felt offensively in his first 4 games tallying a pair of doubles and 4 driven in. The Cuba native would be the driving force behind the Missoula attack at Centene Stadium Tuesday.

Navarro would provide the big swing in a pair of 3 run rallies in the 4th, and 6th innings that saw Missoula jump out in front 6-2. Great Falls would tally runs over the final 3 frames to cut into the deficit and would have a chance to tie the game in the 9th inning. With the lead run on base, Mark Simon would hold the line in a 6-5 win. Fittingly, it would be Navarro who would retire the final out of the contest giving Missoula a game 1 victory on the road.

