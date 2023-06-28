Vibes Hold on to Top Mustangs

June 28, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Some newer faces helped the Rocky Mountain Vibes beat the Billings Mustangs, 8-6 on Tuesday.

After taking a weekend series in Grand Junction the Vibes returned to UCHealth Park with Peyton Long on the mound. The Mustangs opted to start their ERA leader, Karan Patel.

Billings struck early in the contest, tallying two runs on three hits in the opening frame.

After that it was all Rocky Mountain. The Vibes went on a tear of eight straight without giving up a run.

Two of those eight would come from a Brett Carson home run in the bottom of the fifth. Not only was that Carson's first home run as a Vibe, but also the first home run of his professional career. That milestone would earn him the Whataburger Player of the Game.

On the pitching side of things Peyton Long put together a solid night. After allowing two in the top of the first, Long tightened up, not allowing another run until the sixth. He finished with a line of 5.2 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.

With an 8-4 lead going into the top of the ninth, all the Vibes needed was three outs. However, Billings didn't go quietly. Down to their last out, the Mustangs would creep closer with a Wyatt Crenshaw two-run home run which narrowed the gap to 8-6.

With fans now on edge former Vibe Brady West came to the plate in a big spot. After a battle with Dutch Landis, West would ground out to Elvis Peralta, ending the ball game and giving the Vibes back to back wins.

Rocky Mountain and Billings face off again, tomorrow at 6:35. You can still find tickets on vibesbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.