Siri's Walk-Off Homer Gives Lookouts Extra-Inning Win

May 10, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





With the rain coming down in the bottom of the 10th inning, centerfielder Jose Siri belted a walk-off three run homer to give the Lookouts the 4-1 win over the Tennessee Smokies. The Lookouts took four out of five from the Smokies and have now won 13 of their last 16 games. They are still 1.0 game back of the Biscuits for first place in the division.

Tonight's contest began as a pitchers' duel with both starters throwing six shutout innings. For Chattanooga, Tony Santillan only allowed three hits while striking out five. Reliever Wendolyn Bautista relieved him in the seventh and allowed the first run of the game on a Jhonny Pereda RBI double. After the seventh inning stretch Brantley Bell scored on a fielding error by Vimael Machin to tie the game up at one.

In the 10th inning, the Lookouts began with the mandatory runner on second. After an intentional walk, Siri smacked his third homer of the season to deliver the win.

Juan Martinez got the win for the Lookouts with a scoreless tenth inning. Releiver Ty Boyles was also spectacular in relief, only allowing one hit in two innings while fanning four batters.

Tomorrow, the Lookouts welcome in the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The team's will play at 7:15 p.m. and the game will feature Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act and postgame Fireworks!

