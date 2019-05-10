Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 10 at Mobile

May 10, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play a Friday doubleheader at the Mobile BayBears beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

SHRIMP SNAP SKID WITH 7-1 WIN

Four Jumbo Shrimp batters recorded multi-hit games to lead Jacksonville to a 7-1 victory over the Mobile BayBears. The Jumbo Shrimp got on the board in the third inning when Anfernee Seymour scored on a double play. Stone Garrett raced in to score on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. Later in the frame, Rodrigo Vigil popped his first home run of the season. Jacksonville added on to its lead in the fifth inning. Justin Twine doubled in a run and Garrett singled in two more to make it 6-0. Jack Kruger lifted a sacrifice fly in the seventh to cut the advantage to 6-1, but Brian Miller hit a sacrifice fly of his own in the ninth to get the margin to 7-1.

RECENTLY TOOK SOME L'S...

The Jumbo Shrimp's 7-1 victory on Wednesday snapped the club's second eight-game losing streak of the season. The win avoided making this year's Jacksonville squad the first in recorded club history (through the beginning of the 2005 season) to falter in nine consecutive games. The Jumbo Shrimp had plated just six runs combined during their eight-game skid. Naturally, the club roared for seven tallies en route to a six-run victory - their biggest win of the campaign. Jacksonville also halted an eight-game drought without a home run when Rodrigo Vigil socked a solo home run in the fourth frame.

...BUT ON WEDNESDAY WE BOUNCED BACK

Four different Jumbo Shrimp batters recorded multiple hits in Wednesday's 7-1 triumph in Mobile. In leading the charge to a seven-run output - tied for the club's second-most runs in a game this season - Jacksonville's top of the order was lethal. Magneuris Sierra, Brian Miller and Justin Twine each registered multiple knocks, combining to go 6-for-12 with a double, triple, two RBIs and two walks. The trio scored four of the club's seven tallies.

EXCLAMATION POINT

Jacksonville outfielder Magneuris Sierra has been a staple at the top of the Jumbo Shrimp order all season long. Over his last 29 games, Sierra is slashing a robust .315/.382/.387 with four doubles, two triples and three RBIs. The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native ranks fourth in the Southern League in hits (35), seventh in batting average (.304) and eighth in on-base percentage (.370).

SURPRISE PARTY

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 13 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.33 ERA (19 ER in 73.1 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 25 (3.1 BB/9), fanned 52 (6.4 K/9) and yielded 57 hits (7.0 H/9) over this run.

JOKE'S ON YOU

Jacksonville's bullpen has already put together two separate streaks of 20 consecutive scoreless innings this season (20 from April 4-8, 21 from April 11-17), and it appears the club has round another hot streak from its relievers. Over their last 22.0 innings of work, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have surrendered just three runs, all earned, on 17 hits (7.0 H/9) for a 1.23 ERA. During this span, they have combined for 26 strikeouts (10.6 K/9) against nine walks (3.7 BB/9). Heading into play on Friday, the Jacksonville bullpen's scoreless innings streak rests at nine frames.

"YOU MISS 100% OF THE SHOTS YOU DON'T TAKE"

Jumbo Shrimp catchers Santiago Chavez, Rodrigo Vigil and B.J. Lopez (currently with High-A Jupiter) have teamed to form a dynamic defensive backstop trio this season. Chavez's 12 men caught stealing places in a tie for the Double-A lead. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 23 potential base stealers, leading Double-A and ranking in a tie for third out of 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. Jacksonville's 48.9 percent caught stealing rate ranks second in Double-A.

CLASSIC ROAD TUNE: YOU CAN CALL ME AL

Heading into play on Friday, Jacksonville has lost 12 of its last 14 road games. The club's 3-15 road record is the worst such mark of any of the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. In 15 home games at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, the Jumbo Shrimp are 8-7 and have batted .246/.308/.325 (.633 OPS) with a 2.85 ERA from their pitching staff. However, on the road, Jacksonville is slashing .201/.268/.263 (.531 OPS) to go along with a 4.00 ERA.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.