Barons Series Finale with Jackson Postponed

May 10, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





JACKSON, Tenn. - The Birmingham Barons (13-21) series finale with the Jackson Generals (17-16) was postponed due to rain from The Ballpark at Jackson.

The game will be played as part of a doubleheader during the Barons and Generals June 2-6 series at Regions Field.

The Barons will now travel across the state to begin a five-game series with the Tennessee Smokies. Game one will begin at 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Left-hander Kyle Kubat (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the start for the Barons and make his third start as a Barons this season.

WJOX-AM 690 will be the home of the Barons on Saturday. Fans can tune into the Coca-Cola Pregame Show starting at 5:45 p.m.

The Birmingham Barons are the proud Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The Barons will open the home portion of their 2019 season, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of Michael Jordan's lone year in baseball, against the Tennessee Smokies at 7:05 p.m. April 10 at Regions Field. For ticket information, game schedule, promotions calendar or additional information about Regions Field, please visit barons.com or call (205) 988-3200.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.