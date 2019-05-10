Generals Gameday: May 10 vs. Birmingham

Jackson Generals (17-16)

vs. Birmingham Barons (13-21)

Friday, May 10 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 34 | Home Game 14 | First Half Game 34

Generals Starter: RHP Kevin McCanna (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Opponent Starter: RHP Jimmy Lambert (3-1, 2.94 ERA)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, made the ninth inning interesting on Thursday before ultimately falling to Birmingham, 5-2. The Barons (13-21) claimed their second victory in the series at The Ballpark at Jackson, forcing a rubber game on Friday night against the Generals (17-16).

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Generals right-hander Kevin McCanna debuted at Double-A last Sunday against Tennessee, firing five shutout frames to take the series finale from the Smokies. McCanna is a former Rice University teammate of Jackson Generals alum Jon Duplantier and won Midseason All-Star honors last year at High-A Visalia. After being scratched from his start on Tuesday, Birmingham's Jimmy Lambert will pitch today after back-to-back quality starts in his last two outings. Lambert has allowed 5 home runs, the second-highest mark in the league.

LEFT SIDE [OF THE INFIELD], STRONG SIDE: Over his past ten games, Generals third baseman Drew Ellis is batting .323 with 5 walks, 7 runs scored, a homer, and 3 RBI. Meanwhile, Jazz Chisholm has been strong at shortstop, batting .318 with 8 runs, 5 homers, and 8 RBI. The strongest efforts from those two guys have come when they've batted near the bottom of the order: Ellis has batted .538 when hitting eighth in the order, and Chisholm has homered five times when batting sixth in the order.

TICKETS

RING IT UP: The Generals' 2018 championship celebration, a.k.a. "All We Do Is Win" Night, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 10, complete with a special post-game firework show. The night will be sponsored by Advance Financial 24/7, and 1,000 replica championship rings will be given away to the first-arriving fans on behalf of Elite Contractors and ABC Supply Co.

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

