Sioux City Wins Pitchers' Duel to Take Series

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (31-33) by a score of 2-0 at Lewis & Clark Park Thursday evening.

Sioux City (37-28) plated the game's only runs in the bottom of the fifth inning when Chris Clare doubled down the left field line with two out bringing Sebastian Zawada and Blake Tiberi in to score.

It was an exceptionally well-pitched game, with each team recording just six hits each.

Rookie Dylan Burns (0-1) made his first career start for the Goldeyes and was charged with the loss. He allowed two earned runs on five hits over five innings of work, striking out three batters. Christian James and Travis Seabrooke combined to pitch three innings of scoreless relief for Winnipeg.

Zach Hedges (6-4) pitched eight shutout innings for Sioux City to earn the win. He yielded five hits and struck out six. Jose Velez recorded the final out to notch his first save of the season.

The Goldeyes make the short trip to Lincoln, Nebraska for a three-game weekend series against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Joey Gonzalez (2-5, 5.42) will start Friday's game one for the Goldeyes while Lincoln will respond with Kyle Kinman (6-2, 2.92). First pitch from Haymarket Park scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and all the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

Advanced tickets are on sale now by visiting www.ticketmaster.ca. For more information about the Goldeyes' 2021 remaining schedule, ticket options, and the Goldeyes' comprehensive COVID-19 readiness plan, visit www.goldeyes.com.

