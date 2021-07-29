American Association Game Recaps

July 29, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release







Lincoln 4 Fargo-Moorhead 0

John Richy tossed eight shutout innings, allowing only four hits while striking out four, as the Saltdogs (33-31) shutout the Redhawks (37-29) by a 4-0 score on Thursday afternoon. Lincoln broke the scoreless tie in the fourth on a pair of run-scoring singles by Curt Smith and Yanio Perez. Garett Delano and Zak Taylor added run-scoring doubles in the seventh. Manny Boscan and Leobaldo Pina each had a double for Fargo-Moorhead.

Sioux City 2 Winnipeg 0

Zach Hedges threw eight shutout innings, allowing five hits while striking out six, as the Explorers (37-28) beat the Goldeyes (31-33) 2-0 on Thursday evening. Chris Clare hit a two-run double in the fifth to break the scoreless tie for Sioux City. From there, Hedges dominated, allowing only five singles, two of which from Winnipeg's Kevin Lachance. Jose Velez got the final out with the tying run at the plate in the ninth for the save.

Milwaukee 5 Sioux Falls 1

Ryan Zimmerman allowed only three hits in six shutout innings while punching out nine, David Washington had two hits, including a homer, and the Milkmen (43-21) beat the Canaries (24-40) 5-1 on Thursday night. Washington's solo homer in the second gave Milwaukee the early lead as part of a three-run inning before driving home a pair with a fifth inning double to left. Wyatt Ulrich broke up the shutout in the ninth with a double for Sioux Falls.

Kansas City 10 Houston 6

A pair of first inning homers proved more than enough for Monarchs (42-22) starter Elroy Urbina (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 8 K) in a 10-6 win over the Apollos (8-56) on Thursday evening. Ryan Grotjohn and Gabriel Guerrero launched two-run shots in the first inning and Casey Gillaspie added a three-run homer in the seventh inning for Kansas City. Ian Yetsko had a three-run homer in a six-run ninth inning for Houston.

Chicago 11 Kane County 7

Brennan Metzger had four hits, three runs scored, and a homer to pace the Dogs (40-26) in an 11-7 win over the Cougars (30-35) on Thursday evening. Danny Mars added two hits, including a homer, and four runs batted in for Chicago, who pounded out sixteen hits, including eight for extra bases. In the see-saw game, the Dogs took the lead for good with a three-run sixth inning Josh Allen, Josh Rolette, and Nick Lovullo each homered for Kane County in the loss.

Cleburne 4 Gary SouthShore 3

John Nester broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning with a double, and the Railroaders (36-27) held on for a 4-3 win over the RailCats (26-39) on Thursday night. Cleburne had built a 3-0 lead through third inning RBIs from Alay Lago and Ramon Hernandez and a little league homer in the fourth by Colton Pogue, who tripled and scored on an error. Thomas Walraven tied it in the fifth for Gary with a two-run homer, setting the stage for Nester's big hit.

American Association Stories from July 29, 2021

