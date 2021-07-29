'Dogs Take Series, Finish with Winning Road Trip in Fargo

July 29, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







FARGO, North Dakota - John Richy tossed eight shutout innings, and the Saltdogs took the series with a 4-0 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday afternoon.

Richy's start was the longest for any Lincoln (33-31) pitcher this year, and the Saltdogs took two of three from the RedHawks (37-29) after they took two of three from the Sioux Falls Canaries over the weekend.

Richy allowed just four hits with two walks and four strikeouts, and he's now allowed just nine earned runs over 28.1 inning in his last four starts.

The 'Dogs took a 2-0 lead in the 4th on back-to-back RBI singles from Curt Smith and Yanio Perez, and Lincoln extended the lead with back-to-back RBI doubles from Garett Delano and Zak Taylor in the 7th inning.

Smith went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, while Ryan Long went 1-for-3 with a single, walk and a sun scored. Garett Delano went 2-for-4 with his first extra-base hit as a pro, and Taylor went 1-for-4 with the RBI double in the 7th.

Saltdogs reliever James Pugliese pitched for the first time in six days, and walked one with one strikeout in a scoreless 9th inning.

The 'Dogs have won eight of their last 10 road games, and Lincoln is now three games back of a playoff spot in the South Division. Lincoln will play 26 of their final 36 games at home, beginning with a three-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Haymarket Park starting on Friday.

First pitch time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are celebrating their 20th season at Haymarket Park this season! All ticket and promotional information can be viewed at saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.