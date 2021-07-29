Lincoln Wins Series Finale

FARGO, N.D. - Lincoln's John Richy (5-4) threw eight innings of shutout ball and limited the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' offense to four hits en route to a 4-0 Saltdogs win in front of 3,188 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday afternoon. The series loss is the first for the RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field in their last seven series at home and is the first of the month of July. Fargo-Moorhead is 24-12 at home in 2021.

Richy shut down the RedHawks' bats and the Lincoln offense was able to get two runs each in the fourth and seventh innings against F-M starter RHP Gage Hinsz to nab the victory. Hinsz (4-4) got the loss despite pitching well, as he gave up just four runs on eight hits and a walk and struck out five batters in 6.1 innings pitched. RHP Michael Hope (6-1) pitched 1.2 innings and gave up two walks before handing the ball to RHP Alex DuBord (3-0) in the ninth inning. DuBord allowed one hit but got out of the inning without allowing a run.

Two of Fargo-Moorhead's four hits were for extra-bases - both Manuel Boscan and Leo Pina had a double in the game. Alex Boxwell was the only other Fargo-Moorhead batter to reach second base, going 1-for-3 with a stolen base in the fifth inning.

The Saltdogs only had two batters with multiple hits in the game and got RBIs from four different batters to grab the win. Lincoln clinched the season series against the RedHawks with the win on Thursday - they finish the six-game 2021 slate against Fargo-Moorhead with a 4-2 record.

The RedHawks drop to 37-29 and will travel to Milwaukee on Friday night for the start of a critical three-game series against the North Division-leading Milkmen at Franklin Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Friday.

