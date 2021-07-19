Single game tickets on sale Wednesday for Royals 20th Anniversary Opening Night

July 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced that single game tickets for the Royals' 20th Anniversary Opening Night, presented by Prospectus Berco, will be on sale Friday, July 23 with an exclusive pre-sale Wednesday, July 21. Tickets for the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 23 can be purchased on Ticketmaster or by calling the Royals' ticketing office at 610-898-7825. For the online pre-sale, use special code "ANNIVERSARY" starting at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Royals will open their 36-game schedule at Santander Arena against the Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m. in front of a full capacity crowd. The team is 8-8-1-2 (W-L-OTL-SOL) in previous home openers, and this will be the first time Reading and Norfolk meet for both the season and home-opening matchups.

The Royals are one of few ECHL teams to have lasted two decades in the same city. Throughout the season, the club will reminisce on its history and past successes while looking ahead to reach higher goals in celebration of this special occasion.

As we move ahead with our season, we have one aspect we want to focus on: community. That's why we're using the hashtag #Roar20gether. It symbolizes how after two decades, we are still together as one community.

Prospectus Berco has teamed up with the Royals organization to bring more fans downtown in excitement of the return of live events while creating an awareness for the services they provide the Greater Reading Community.

The Opening Night Downtown Alive Block Party and Concert, which will take place on the 700 block of Penn Street, will feature games for people of all ages and begin at 3 p.m. before a concert featuring Brett Scallions of Fuel at 4 p.m. Upon arrival, Royals players will be announced as they walk the red carpet to enter the arena. This year, fans will enjoy the block party thanks to the Hawley and Myrtle Quier Fund of the Berks County Community Foundation.

As the lead vocalist and longest-serving member of Fuel, Scallions lead the band to their double platinum album Something Like Human in 2000. Scallions' work has wide-spread acclaim, placing him as a Top 100 Heavy Metal Vocalist by the former magazine Hit Parader.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.