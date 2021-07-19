Cyclones Pin Mossbrooks as Director of PR and Broadcasting

July 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have named Andrew Mossbrooks the team's new Director of Public Relations and Broadcasting ahead of the 2021-22 ECHL season. Mossbrooks, 26, becomes the successor to Everett Fitzhugh, who departs the Cyclones after five seasons to serve as the radio play-by-play voice of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Seattle Kraken.

"I can't fully express both the gratitude and immense excitement I have for being able to say I'm a member of the Cincinnati Cyclones," said Mossbrooks. "I want to thank both Kristin Ropp and Sean Lynn for selecting me to fill the vacancy left by Everett Fitzhugh, who is a trailblazer for so many people by accomplishing what he has done in reaching the pinnacle of our industry. I look forward to immersing myself in the community and becoming an ambassador for Cyclones' hockey ahead of our return to play this fall!"

Mossbrooks comes to the Queen City after spending almost two years with the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). A Pennsylvania native, Mossbrooks graduated from Millersville University in 2018 with a Bachelor's in Broadcast Communications. He then split time working in junior hockey and the media department of the Philadelphia Flyers before arriving in Peoria in the fall of 2019.

"We are excited to welcome Andrew to the Cyclones organization," said Cyclones Vice President and General Manager Kristin Ropp. "We are confident that Cyclones fans will find him an engaging personality who will quickly prove to be an asset through his broadcast, content creation and community engagement."

The 2020-2021 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 17. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.