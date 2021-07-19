Everblades 2020-21 Captain John McCarron Returns

July 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday that forward John McCarron has re-signed with the Everblades for the 2021-22 season. McCarron will be returning to the Everblades for his sixth season.

Throughout his tenure with the Everblades, McCarron has tallied 122 goals and 162 assists in 286 games. In the 2020-21 season, McCarron recorded new career highs in goals (31), assists (37) and points (68). Not only did McCarron have a standout year, but he was also the captain for the second year in a row.

McCarron, the Macomb Township, MI native, helped the Everblades win the Braham Cup in both the 2016-17 and 2020-21 seasons. This past season, the forward went on to be nominated to the All-ECHL First Team and win the ECHL Plus Performer of the Year award.

Prior to joining the Everblades, McCarron played hockey at Cornell University for four seasons. After his time at Cornell, the forward played with the Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League (AHL).

In his first season as a pro, McCarron played 12 games for the Scranton Penguins of the AHL, but spent most of his time with their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. With the Nailers, he tallied 14 goals and 17 assists in 51 games.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23rd, against the Jacksonville Icemen.

