Andy Contois Joins Youngstown Phantoms Coaching Staff

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Monday that Andy Contois has joined the United States Hockey League's Youngstown Phantoms staff as associate head coach.

Contois joined the Fuel prior to the 2019-20 season where he made his professional coaching debut after spending four seasons coaching at the junior level. Putting together a record of 67-50-10-2 behind the Fuel bench, Contois returns to the USHL where he spent two seasons as assistant coach of the Central Illinois Flying Aces.

"Andy has been a huge part of our success and leaves big shoes to fill," said Head Coach Doug Christiansen. "We are excited for him to have a new opportunity and wish him well in Youngstown."

Contois has nine professional seasons under his belt split between North America and Europe. After attending Northern Michigan University, he played three ECHL seasons, tallying 52 goals and 74 assists in 177 games with the Gwinnett Gladiators, Stockton Thunder, Mississippi SeaWolves and Johnstown Chiefs. During the 2010-11 season, he split time between Mörrums GoIS in the Swedish Division 1 and the Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs in the Central Hockey League where he helped the Mudbugs to a Miron Cup.

Head Coach Doug Christiansen will begin his search for an assistant coach immediately. Candidates can send resumes to indycoachdoug@indyfuelhockey.com.

The Fuel coaching staff continues to build the roster for the 2021-22 ECHL season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings and announcements throughout the offseason.

