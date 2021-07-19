Get Your Winterfest Tickets Starting this Wednesday

We know the teams. We have the dates. It's time to play outdoor hockey.

Single game tickets for the two outdoor Walleye games go on sale Wednesday, July 21 at 10 a.m.

More than 22,000 fans attended the two historic outdoor games in Walleye and ECHL history during the first Winterfest event in 2014-15. Seven years later, Fifth Third Field will be again transformed into a professional hockey arena and a community ice rink for the third and fourth outdoor games in ECHL history. Do not miss out! Five thousand tickets have already been reserved by Walleye Game Plan Holders.

The team will play at Fifth Third Field on the Marathon Outdoor Rink during Winterfest 2021, presented by ProMedica. The first match-up for Toledo is against the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday, December 26 at 6 p.m. Then on Friday, December 31, the Fish host the Indy Fuel for the second outdoor game and the first-ever New Year's Eve game.

Fans have several seating options to choose from to experience hockey the way it was originally played.

WINTERFEST SINGLE GAME TICKETS

Club Level: $50

Field Level: $40 | Field Level tickets get fans a reserved seat on the main concourse level. These seats are close to both the ice and amenities.

Field Level Limited View: $25 | Limited view seats put fans closest to the ice and all the action but limit some views of the puck during play. All the action can still be seen on the videoboard in the ballpark.

WINTERFEST PACKAGES

All-You-Can-Eat Package: $60 adults / $48 children | Seating is in the outdoor Roost deck (voted 'BEST seats in Minor League Baseball' by ESPN) PLUS an all-you-can-bat buffet and two drink tickets with access to the indoor climate-controlled Roost party room.

Field Level Package: $90

December 26 AND December 31 Walleye Winterfest game tickets

December 30 Toledo Alumni vs. Red Wings Alumni Team game ticket

Commemorative Winterfest souvenir item

Club Level Package: $110

December 26 AND December 31 Walleye Winterfest game tickets

December 30 Toledo Alumni vs. Red Wings Alumni Team game ticket

Commemorative Winterfest souvenir item

