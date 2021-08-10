Single Game Tickets on Sale this Friday, August 13

All Walleye are back in the Pond, Toledo is BACK AT FULL STRENGTH!

Toledo Walleye single game tickets go on sale Friday, August 13 at 11 a.m. After more than 600 days without hockey, fans return for the heart-pounding, fast-paced, hard-hitting excitement of Toledo Walleye hockey. Opening Weekend is Saturday, November 6 and Sunday, November 7. We will follow that up with 34 more thrilling home games throughout the 2021-22 season.

Interest in T-Town Hockey has never been greater!

The team sold more than 2,000 tickets to Opening Weekend when the first two games went on sale last week, shattering the previous record set during the inaugural season of Walleye hockey before the 2009-10 season. With the best fans in the ECHL, the Walleye have sold out 66 of the last 78 home games, averaging a higher per-game attendance than the Huntington Center's total seating capacity since 2018!

Fans can purchase tickets to every home game beginning on Friday, August 13 at 11 a.m. in person at the Fifth Third Field box offices, online at www.toledowalleye.com or by calling 419-725-9255.

Can't-Miss Games

Opening Night | Saturday, November 6 vs. Kalamazoo Wings | BUY NOW

Back At Full Strength Opening Night Party

Sunday, November 7 vs. Fort Wayne Komets | BUY NOW

Winterfest | Sunday, December 26 vs. Kalamazoo Wings | MORE INFO | BUY NOW

Winterfest | Sunday, December 31 vs. Indy Fuel | MORE INFO | BUY NOW

Season Highlights

Friday, November 26 vs. Indy Fuel | Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, December 4 vs. Wheeling Nailers | Elf Night with Elf-themed jerseys inspired by the popular 2003 holiday movie

Sunday, December 5 vs. Cincinnati Cyclones | Super Spike Holiday Ornament Giveaway

Sunday, January 9 vs. Fort Wayne Komets and Sunday, March 27 vs. Allen Americans | Paws & Pucks

Friday, January 21 vs. Iowa Heartlanders | Josh Kestner MVP Bobblehead Giveaway

Friday, February 25 vs. Wichita Thunder | Marvel Super Hero Night with special-edition themed jerseys (details coming soon!)

Friday, March 4 vs. Fort Wayne Komets and Sunday, March 6 vs. Cincinnati Cyclones | Pink in the Rink

Friday, March 11 vs. Idaho Steelheads | Billy Christopoulos Bobblehead Giveaway

The 2020-21 Walleye promotional schedule is subject to change. Stay tuned for updates and more announcements and additions at www.toledowalleye.com.

Book Your Next Outing with the Walleye!

There's nothin' like it! Book your next event at a Walleye game now. Why? In 2019-20 all suites and party spaces sold out by November and every Saturday game has sold out for the past FIVE seasons. Your group will love the electric atmosphere, the great food and camaraderie.

