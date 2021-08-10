Solar Bears Sign Braydon Barker

August 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Braydon Barker on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Barker, 24, completed his collegiate hockey career during the 2020-21 campaign with the Concordia University Wisconsin Falcons, recording 26 points (1g-25a) in 21 games to lead all NCAA Division III defensemen in scoring. Barker was also named to the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association All-Conference Team.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound blueliner departs the Falcons as the program's all-time leading scorer with 92 points (16g-76a) in 93 career games. Barker's 76 career assists are also a school record. Barker was twice named to the NCHA All-Conference Team (2017-18; 2020-21) and earned American Hockey Coaches Association All-American Second Team honors as a freshman.

The native of Red Deer, Alberta also played Junior A hockey for the Olds Grizzlys of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, producing 20 points (6g-14a) in 83 career games.

Get your seats for the Lightning preseason game:

The defending Stanley Cup champs will call Orlando home for one night only - secure your seats to the Tampa Bay Lightning preseason game on October 5 at Amway Center when you purchase a Solar Bears Season Ticket Membership today. Lock in your seats for the 2021-22 season and the NHL preseason match with a full or half-season membership - with plans starting as low as $314 a seat!

ECHL Stories from August 10, 2021

