Forward Seamus Malone Re-Signs with the Fuel

August 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have re-signed forward Seamus Malone to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Malone, 25, re-signs with the Fuel after playing 13 games during the 2020-21 season. Before having his season cut short due to injury, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward registered five assists and 10 penalty minutes. Before signing with the Fuel last season, Malone played 35 games for the AHL's Utica Comets in 2019-20, tallying four goals and one assist.

Prior to turning pro, Malone spent four years at the University of Wisconsin where he played in 143 NCAA games, earning 33 goals and 71 assists. Serving as the Badgers' alternate captain during his senior year, Malone finished tied for first in points with eight goals and 18 assists in 37 games.

With the signing of Malone, the Fuel have four forwards and one defenseman signed for the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

Opening Night of the 2021-22 Indy Fuel season arrives on October 23, and Ticket Plans are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action with a Fuel Ticket Plan. Grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.